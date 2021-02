COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the fourth straight week, the Ohio coronavirus advisory map remains mostly unchanged.

Gallia, Hocking, Monroe and Vinton counties remain level 2 (orange) on the map while the other 84 counties remain level 3 (red).

However, Vinton County is no longer considered high incidence under the CDC guidelines. It’s the first county in the state to no longer be consider high incidence since October 29.