Central Ohio mayors, township leaders advise communities cancel or postpone 4th of July events

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Mayors and Managers Association (COMMA) and the Franklin County Township Association (FCTA) have advised communities to cancel or postpone 4th of July events.

According to a release, members of COMMA and FCTA, have sent an advisory to communities to cancel or postpone Independence Day fireworks displays to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The advisory comes after it was announced Red, White, & BOOM! would be canceled this summer.

“The overarching priority guiding our decision is the health and welfare of our residents and communities,” said Westerville City Manager Dave Collinsworth and COMMA Chair. “The COMMA/FCTA partnership’s recommendation is similar to how central Ohio communities have worked together for years under MORPC’s leadership to manage Beggar’s Night recommendations.”

COMMA consists of 19 cities within the Columbus region while the FCTA, is a 17-member committee. Both agreed unified action was preferable, since municipalities and townships that continued with planned activities while others did not would risk even larger crowds, with people travelling to watch fireworks displays and celebrations outside their home communities.

“We all agree that it is in our region’s best interests if we are united in this unfortunate but appropriate decision,” said Chet Chaney, Perry Township Trustee and President of the Franklin County Township Association. “This policy recommendation supports the foundation of good public health policy and provides clarity regarding traditional community event planning for this very special and patriotic holiday.”

Whitehall Mayor Kim Maggard says social distancing and large group gatherings were carefully and thoughtfully considered. “We don’t foresee the state’s social distancing requirements being reduced significantly enough by early July to allow for the type of large gatherings that occur during a community’s Independence Day celebrations,” said Mayor Maggard. “As difficult as this decision is, the health and safety of our communities comes first. This is the right thing to do at a time when there is so much uncertainty.”

COMMA and FCTA state the recommendation is advisory in nature and the decision on each community’s fireworks or other special events is made independently by each jurisdiction and the community partners that help organize such events.

Several communities have already announced they will cancel their 4th of July events, including:

Columbus: July 3 — Red, White, & BOOM, traditionally the Midwest’s largest Independence Day event, was cancelled for 2020 as well, instead moving to a four-night celebration on television.

Hilliard: July 4 — the Freedom Fest concert, parade, and fireworks celebration. The city will also not open its municipal pools for the 2020 summer season

Worthington: Memorial Day — parade

July 4 — the Fourth of July Family Picnic and Fireworks.

The city is considering moving all three events to Labor Day weekend.

Upper Arlington: Fourth of July celebration

Grandview Heights: annual Memorial Day parade and closing its pool.

Canal Winchester: municipal pool closed for the summer.

Dublin: Memorial Day celebration. The city will make an announcement about the Fourth of July on May 15.

New Albany — parade, festival and the evening fireworks postponed