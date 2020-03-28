Breaking News
Central Ohio hospital systems announce Columbus Convention Center as joint surge location for coronavirus response
A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The hospital systems in Central Ohio have come together to announce the Columbus Convention Center as the joint surge location for their COVID-19 coronavirus response. 

A statement from the Central Ohio Hospital Council announced: 

In collaboration with Columbus Public Health, Franklin County Public Health, the Central Ohio Hospital Council, and the Central Ohio Trauma System, our health systems have been in discussions about the development of a single, external surge site for the past few weeks. Mount Carmel, OhioHealth and The OSU Wexner Medical Center have agreed to co-locate our external surge sites at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Current pandemic planning shows that Nationwide Children’s Hospital may not need an external surge site, but there is ample space to accommodate Children’s patients at the Convention Center if that were necessary. 

The Central Ohio Hospital Council says that prior to implementing a major community surge plan such as this one, hospitals will continue to maximize their existing capacities. That planning and coordination continues with regional hospitals, nursing homes and surgery centers as we work as a community to maximize resources. 

