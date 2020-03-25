Central Ohio healthcare systems team up to collect PPE, medical supplies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– OhioHealth, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Mount Carmel Health System, and Nationwide Children’s Hospital have teamed up to collect much needed personal protective equipment and medical supplies.

The four healthcare systems have coordinated a convenient way for people to donate at multiple locations in a way that honors the Governor’s and the State’s directives on social distancing and group gatherings.

Mount Carmel, Ohio State, and OhioHealth have opened drive-up, drop-off sites to allow individuals to donate supplies without getting out of their vehicle. Donations can be made at the following locations:

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center:

OSU Wexner Medical Center warehouse at 610 Ackerman Road

For more information on how to donate visit: https://wexnermedical.osu.edu/features/coronavirus/ways-to-help/donate-supplies

OhioHealth Corporation:

OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital Parking Lot

OhioHealth Grove City Methodist Hospital Parking Lot

OhioHealth Westerville Medical Campus Parking Lot

OhioHealth Pickerington Medical Campus Parking Lot

OhioHealth Columbus Donation Center

For more information on how to donate visit: https://www.ohiohealth.com/COVID-19/

Mount Carmel Health System:

Mount Carmel Corporate Service Center

Mount Carmel Grove City

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s

Mount Carmel New Albany

Diley Ridge Medical Center

For more information on how to donate visit: https://www.mountcarmelhealth.com/health-and-wellness/covid-19/medical-supply-donations

Nationwide Children’s Hospital

To explore ways to support Nationwide Children’s Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic, contact Jillean Bastian at Jillean.Bastian@nationwidechildrens.org or 614-355-5400. You will receive more information about where to drop off your donated medical supplies.

For drop-off dates and times for each specific location, click the coordinating link for the health system where it is most convenient for you to donate.