Central Ohio health providers keeping Johnson & Johnson vaccine on hold

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Thousands of doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are now sitting on shelves in central Ohio after the CDC and FDA recommended a halt in administering the shots.

Gov. Mike DeWine is asking providers to store those doses until further notice.

Doctors said it’s worth noting that out of the three vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the easiest to store because it only requires regular refrigeration.

Tuesday, we’re learning just how many Johnson & Johnson doses local medical facilities have on hand.

Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said the 7,000 doses CPH has on hand don’t expire until May or June.

As long as they get the go ahead to begin administering the vaccine again in the next few weeks, those doses will be able to be used.

At the Wexner Medical Center, a spokesperson said they have about 3,200 doses in storage that will expire in June.

Mount Carmel said it has approximately 280 doses in storage.

A pharmacy professor from Cedarville University said the bigger providers won’t have problems with storage, but he worries some smaller independent pharmacies might.

“I think probably the biggest issue some of those place might run into is do they have the shelf space,” said Dr. Zach Jenkins, associated professor of pharmacy practice at Cedarville. “Can they maintain the shelf space to store the vaccine for that period of time.”

Nationwide Children’s Hospital and OhioHealth said they do not have any doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on hand currently.