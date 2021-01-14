Central Ohio health officials to discuss Phase 1B of vaccine rollout

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Health officials will be providing an update on Phase 1B of the coronavirus vaccine rollout in central Ohio.  

Representatives with Columbus Public Health, Franklin County Public Health, Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, OhioHealth, and Mount Carmel Health System are scheduled to speak at 11 a.m., Thursday, about the next phase of the vaccine distribution.

During his Tuesday briefing, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said the state will begin with those 80 and older on Monday, then make the vaccine available to those 75 and older on Jan. 25, those 70 and older on Feb. 1, and finally those 65 and older on Feb. 8.

DeWine said the state has asked hospitals to complete vaccinating their front-line healthcare workers by Sunday so they can switch to vaccinating those 80 and older next week. And he said the state has asked 800 providers, out of a group of 1,900 that has registered, to participate in vaccinations next week.

