Central Ohio doctors say travel during COVID-19 possible if done safely

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Another record number of COVID-19 cases is continuing to shock the community, but not health experts.

Some doctors believe these recent spikes can be traced to Halloween and Ohio State University football games. But even with that, they still expected this to happen.

“If this virus continues to multiply through people, what are we going to do to send the curve back down? Unfortunately, I do see these going up,” said Dr. Nick Kman with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

On Tuesday, the state reported its highest daily number of new cases, more than 6,500, since the pandemic began in March, continuing a trend of rising case numbers since October.

“Unfortunately, I think we were distracted by everything that was going on in the country and lost sight of what we know works” Kman said, adding nothing’s changed since August, so until something changes, he doesn’t expect this trend to slow down.

“When these rates go up, no one is immune,” he said.

When it comes to travel bans or restrictions, Kman said people need to do what works.

“I think we can be smart and still potentially travel if we have to,” he said.

Dr. Mark Herbert, an infectious disease specialist from Mt. Carmel Health System, agreed, saying people need to hear advice from public health officials, but for now, just play it smart.

“I think we all need to be cautious about travel, we all need to be realistic,” Herbert said.

Kman suggested travelers check the CDC website because it updates the most at-risk states every few days. He said flying should be safe now that masks have become mandatory on many airlines, but driving may be the best option as long as you’re safe along the way.

“What are you doing when you get to where you’re going?,” Kman said, reminding travelers to use the same tactics practiced at home when they reach their destination.

Columbus resident Kevin Oiska said he’s going to play it safe this winter.

“I have not been traveling for holidays,” Oiska said. “I’m doing zoom Christmas and stuff, maybe virtual meals and whatnot, but nothing too crazy.”

Kman said that even if someone receives a negative test result before attending a gathering, it could instill a false sense of security.

“People are getting negative tests, but you may still have virus that you just aren’t able to detect yet,” he said.

“We need to all go back to the basics,” Herbert said.

Both doctors said staffing is slowly being stretched to its limits as more patients are hospitalized, and both are looking to the community to take control to ensure caregivers are available to those critically ill with COVID-19.