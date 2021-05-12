Central Ohio doctors answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines for children

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — What kind of questions are local doctors getting now that children will be soon in the mix for vaccination?

Two local doctors who said they’re getting a lot of the same questions that adults had at the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

The difference now is that there’s a higher level of concern because children are involved.

Dr. Ben Bring in the OhioHealth System as well as Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser with OSU Wexner Medical Center said most of the questions they’re getting are about the safety of the vaccine and its side effects.

They’re also seeing and hearing about misinformation, specifically concerns regarding development for teens and even fertility questions.

“This concern about fertility has no grounds,” Gonsenhauser said. “There are really no concerns from a scientific establishment, no concerns from the pharmaceutical industry, no concerns from the FDA or CDC about any of those things and they’ve been researched really, really intensely to assure there were no findings.”

Bring added, “I am finding myself answering more questions about the pediatric doses whereas as parents about themselves, they’ll say, ‘If you got it, I trust you’, so that’s where I think those relationships with your physician are really important.”

Both doctors are urging parents with any specific questions regarding the vaccine to seek out their doctors.

They also said to make sure you’re getting information from trusted resources like local health departments or the CDC and FDA.