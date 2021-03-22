Central Ohio doctor offers advice on telling the difference between COVID-19, allergies

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – With spring officially here, allergies are also on the rise. And in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, similar symptoms can make it tough to tell the difference.

Dr. Patel Gital at Premier Allergy and Asthma said the phones have been ringing more than usual with patients calling to see how COVID-19 and allergy symptoms differ. She says the call volume is expected considering last year, Ohio had a mild spring and people were spending more time indoors.

“This time around, I think we’re in for a very dry and hot spring and summer,” Gital said.

She said people may start coughing, sneezing, and have watery eyes, but doesn’t want people to be too concerned. She believes people have been pretty alert of some of the symptoms and should continue to social distance.

However, if you start to develop symptoms and can’t spot the difference, Gital said it’s important to listen to your body when you start to feel ill.

“With allergies, it’s usually going to be more seasonal,” she said. “Patients will have sneezing, itchy, runny, and watery eyes. With COVID, you’re going to have more severe symptoms: fever, coughing, shortness of breath and kind of that intense fatigue.”

Nasal spray and over the counter medicine like Zyrtec and Claritin should help with allergy symptoms, but a shower will also help.

“If you do spend a lot of time outdoors, when you come inside, taking a shower will help rinse all that pollen off your skin and out of your hair,” Gital said. “Keeping windows closed will also help keep the pollen out.”

She added that face masks will offer some help for allergies.

“If it’s something that’s ongoing and you’re like, ‘Every spring, I notice I always have a runny nose or I’m always tired,’ it may be helpful getting allergy testing done just so you can see exactly what your triggers are,” she said.