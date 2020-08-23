Central Ohio college campuses prepare for unconventional fall term

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — College campuses are preparing for an unconventional start to the fall term.

Small groups of students were moving into dorms at Otterbein University Sunday, one day before the start of classes.

“I think the way that they’re handling everything is way, way better than most places. They just seem like they have everything under control,” said Otterbein sophomore Breanna Teece.

Teece’s fall course load includes a combination of online classes and in-person science labs. The majority of fall classes will be starting remotely.

“It kind of sucks, but I’m happy to still be on campus and still going to class,” said fellow sophomore Brianna Swayne.

Student John Michael McCall added, “It’ll definitely be an interesting process, but I’m excited. I’m looking forward to it.”

McCall explained he was one of just three students moving into his residence hall on a staggered schedule. He said everyone he’d seen around the school had been wearing masks and using sanitizer placed around the campus.

The university is welcoming students back in four separate phases. Student leaders returned in mid-August and first-year students and those requiring in-person classes returned over the weekend. The remainder of students will return during Phase III, Sept. 4-6, and Phase IV, Sept. 11-13.

McCall, an acting major from California, was picking up books at the campus center with his family Sunday. His mother, Shelie McCall, said watching COVID-19 case numbers improving more quickly in Ohio than in California reassured her that moving her son back to school was a safer choice.

“I don’t really feel that scared,” she said. “I think the kids here have made a really good commitment.”

Others noted the school has the benefit of watching other schools return to campus and learning from their mistakes.

“I’ve been seeing other schools that have already been sent home and I just don’t want to be that campus,” said Swayne.

Shelie McCall agreed, “They hear about what’s going on at other schools and they talk about it. And I think it’s an incentive for them.”

Situated in Westerville and with a smaller campus than nearby Ohio State University, the Otterbein students said they may be more easily able to contain the spread of COVID-19 and hold one another accountable.

“If we all stay safe, it’s going to go really well. I’m thinking positive,” John Michael McCall said.

Both Capital University and the Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) are also resuming classes Monday, Aug. 24. Classes at Ohio State start on Tuesday, Aug. 25.