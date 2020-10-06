Central Ohio all but disappears from state’s top 10 for COVID-19 positivity rate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – According to data provided by the Ohio Department of Health, central Ohio has all but disappeared from the state’s top 10 list for COVID-19 positivity rate.

“It is of interest just geographically, most of these, first of all, are rural counties and second, with a couple of exceptions, most of them are northwest, western part of the state,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during his Tuesday coronavirus briefing.

The highest occurrence of COVID-19 rankings from the state is based on the number of cases per 100,000 county residents over the last two weeks.

With a population of 41,172, Mercer County has a positivity rate of 281.7 percent with 116 cases over that period of time, putting it at number one on the list due to having such a small population with a comparatively high number of cases.

Franklin County came in at 33 on the list, with a positivity rate of 106.5, with 1,403 positive cases among 1,316,756 residents over the last two weeks.

Two central Ohio counties did crack the top 20 – Fayette was 7 and Madison was 17.

Delaware County came in at 30 (111.4, 233 cases, 209,177 population); Fairfield County was 37 (100.3, 158 cases among 157,574 residents); Union County was 48 (74.6, 44 cases among 58,988 residents); Licking County was 53 (62.8, 111 cases among 176,862 residents); and Pickaway County was 65 (53.0, 31 cases among 58,457 residents).

The top 10 counties are:

Mercer County

Athens County

Putnam County

Fulton County

Darke County

Defiance County

Fayette County

Henry County

Wood County

Auglaize County