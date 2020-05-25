Central Columbus gyms prepare for reopening with guidelines in place

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Gyms and fitness centers across Ohio are preparing to reopen Tuesday.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered gyms to close beginning on March 17, as concern mounted over the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier this month, DeWine and his team said they would be allowed to reopen on May 26.

Several gym owners said they have been working since the closure on how they can safely reopen.

“We know that this is, in some peoples’ minds, a risky place to be,” said Nick Osborne, the owner of Go Fitness. “It’s really not, but we want to make sure that it’s beyond reproach when it comes to what we’re doing to keep our members safe and healthy.”

Osborne said he has purchased extra hand sanitizer and disinfectant to be placed through his gyms. He will require members to wipe down their equipment after every use.

Additionally, Osborne has purchased a hospital-grade disinfectant that he has applied and will continue to apply to surfaces.

“You come to the gym because you want to get healthy,” he said. “You don’t want to come to the gym and get worse off because you came to the gym, so that’s one of the reasons we have put extra time and energy and money into making the place as safe and as healthy as possible.”

Osborne also placed tape on the ground to help promote social distancing among his members. He said he will close for 90 minutes every day to give his staff time to clean the facility, without interruption. His staff will also be required to wear face masks and have their temperatures taken before each shift.

Osborne plans to open Go Fitness Tuesday morning.

Rob Pilger, the owner of Pilger’s Old Skool Boxing and Fitness Academy, also plans to reopen with new safety protocols in place.

“We’re going to do a good job of making this as clean and as safe as possible for those that do have some fear,” said Pilger. “We want them to feel very comfortable and we will do that.”

Pilger also has a high-powered disinfectant which he has already begun applying to the surfaces in his facility.

“It’s a very easy machine to use,” he said. “It goes quick and it just does a great job of disinfecting everything.”

For more information on the state’s guidelines for gyms that reopen, click here.