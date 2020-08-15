Cedarville University student tests positive for COVID-19

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19.

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cedarville University student has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the school year is set to begin.

The university confirmed Saturday the positive result, saying the student is following COVID-19 protocols and is currently in isolation in a separate residence hall on campus.

More than 900 freshmen began moving onto campus Friday, and all students are expected to be on campus before the start of classes Monday.

All faculty, staff, and students have been notified of the positive test result, the university said.

University President Dr. Thomas White wrote the following letter to the Cedarville University community:

We learned today that a current Cedarville University student tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the first and only confirmed case on campus. An early arrival to campus, the student followed the Caring Well. Staying Well. protocols and immediately notified University Medical Services on Thursday when exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The student was promptly seen by a medical provider, tested, and moved into isolation while awaiting results. The University has a separate residence hall set aside this year to serve as an isolation location, as needed. The University received notification of the positive result today. The student is in good condition and will remain in isolation during recovery. Ensuring the anonymity of this student is paramount. If you are aware of the student’s identity, please respect their privacy so they can focus completely on their health. Under the careful direction of University Medical Services in collaboration with Greene County Public Health, contact tracing had already begun, and the students who may have been exposed are in quarantine, monitoring for symptoms. We will do everything we can to support these individuals. We will also continue twice daily cleanings in all public areas, including residence halls. While we have carefully planned for the possibility of a positive COVID case on our campus, this early diagnosis reinforces the importance of practicing good hand hygiene, maintaining physical distance, and wearing a mask. Please perform a personal wellness check each morning, and report any COVID-19 symptoms to University Medical Services or your personal physician. I encourage you to refer again to the Caring Well. Staying Well. COVID-19 Operating Plan to review the list of symptoms as well as the plans and protocols that are in place to protect our campus community. May we care well for one another, praying faithfully and trusting the Great Physician to give grace in time of need. Letter from Cedarville University President Dr. Thomas White