Cedarville University cancels large gatherings for fall

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Cedarville University has announced it will not host large group events on campus this fall, including homecoming and the postponed graduation ceremony from the spring.

The university announced Tuesday that in addition to homecoming and graduation, this year’s Junior Jam event will not be held at the school.

All cancellations are due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university said in a release.

Originally scheduled for May, the commencement ceremony was rescheduled to October at that time. It is now postponed with no new date announced.

Cedarville University said it will monitor the situation and may reschedule or resume the events if conditions change.

Junior Jam, an event for third- through sixth-grade students and their leaders, was planned for Oct. 10. It is a one-day event that points students from across the country to Jesus.

“The health and safety of the Cedarville community is paramount in our decision-making process, so we believe canceling these events is essential,” said Thomas White, president of Cedarville University, in the release. “It pains us to cancel these highly anticipated events, especially our 2020 commencement, where we wanted to honor our recent graduates.”