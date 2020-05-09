Cedar Point postponing 150th celebration, new ride to 2021

SADUSKY, Ohio (WCMH) — Cedar Point amusement park is postponing its 150th anniversary celebration to 2021 due to the state’s stay safe order due to COVID-19.

The park is also postponing the opening of a new ride, the Snake River Expedition, to next year.

“Our team determined that a celebration of this magnitude must be done right,” a statement from the park read. “In order to observe and respect social distancing, we have made the decision to postpone this much anticipated event until next season.”

The park is also postponing other events tied to its 150th anniversary, including the Town Hall Museum and Celebrate 150 Spectacular nighttime parade and show.

While no opening date for Ohio’s amusement parks has been announced, a statement from Cedar Point said park officials are working with health and safety experts to come up with increased safety measures and operational changes throughout the park.

The park also announced several other events will be moved to 2021, including:

Performances in the Park

Spring Youth & Education Programs

CoasterMania!

Frontier Festival

Coaster Campout

Run & Ride

Season Passholder Appreciation Weekend

VIP experience

Sunrise experience

Segway and Boardwalk Cruiser tours

The park announced previously that all 2020 Season Passes and Season Pass Add-On have been extended to the 2021 season.