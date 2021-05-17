CDC says no need to spread out COVID-19, other vaccines

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There’s new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine along with other shots.

Initially the CDC said providers should not give the vaccine within two weeks of other vaccines. That recommendation was changed last week.

The CDC now says people don’t need to worry about time between the COVID-19 vaccine and others.

OhioHealth infectious disease expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo said this is important so children are up to date with their COVID-19 shot and other immunizations.

“So yes, the CDC, it is their job to be cautious,” Gastaldo said. “It is their job to lead by evidence-based medicine, but historically, we give vaccines together all the time and there’s no reason to believe you cannot take a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time with any other vaccine.”

Gastaldo said the timing is right as families are ending this school year and getting ready for next.