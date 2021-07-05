CDC reports 99 percent of COVID-19 deaths in May were unvaccinated

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Doctors said there is now more proof that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect against COVID-19.

New numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control show that nearly every COVID death in May was someone who had not been vaccinated.

It’s been nearly seven months since those first hundred shots arrived at the Wexner Medical Center.

Since then, nearly 45 percent of Ohio’s population has been completely vaccinated.

The CDC hopes the new data encourages even more people to get the vaccine. During May, it says 99.2 percent of COVID deaths were people who were unvaccinated.

The CDC said hospitalization rates were almost the same showing just how big of a difference the vaccine can make if you catch the virus.

Doctors said it is important more people get the shot this summer to save lives now and get ahead of a potential resurgence later in the year.

“Our seven-day moving average is up 10 percent from where we were a week ago,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious disease expert with OhioHealth. “Yes, our numbers are still very, very low compared to where they were in the winter peak, but we need to follow those trends closely and what we’re seeing nationally is more COVID-19 cases in areas with lower vaccination uptakes.”

The CDC also said another reason to get vaccinated is the delta variant of the virus, with recent studies showing that vaccines provide a high level of protection against the rapidly spreading strain of the virus.