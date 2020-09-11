CDC report: Indoor dining likely cause of COVID-19 spread

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Dining out has been categorized as a high-risk activity by the CDC and now with a new report, that statement is holding true.

People who tested positive for COVID-19 were more than twice as likely to report eating or drinking at a bar in the two weeks before they took their test. And those who were diagnosed without any known exposure to the virus were more likely to report having visited a bar or coffee shop in the previous two weeks.

In the report, the CDC questioned a little over 300 people about what they were doing and where they were two weeks before they got tested. Half of the participants in the report tested positive for COVID-19.

All of the study’s participants had similar activities like visiting stores, churches or gyms. But of the half that tested positive, they were twice as likely to report being at a bar, restaurant, or coffee shop at some point during those two weeks.

“Eating and drinking on-site at locations that offer such options might be important risk factors associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Efforts to reduce possible exposures where mask use and social distancing are difficult to maintain, such as when eating and drinking, should be considered to protect customers, employees, and communities,” noted the authors in the report.

“I do tend to stay outside, but I feel like the places I’ve been have been sticking to the rules,” said restaurant goer Maggie Simcic.

“I’m comfortable with outdoor dining and I’m not sold on indoor stuff,” said Alli Ester.

Most people, like these two women, agree that outdoor dining is key.

According to the CDC, people are at much lower risk when doing anything outside.

Ohio has allowed restaurants to open up at a limited capacity for a few months now and many have been taking advantage of both indoor and outdoor options.

“I think I was kind of fed up with being inside,” noted Craig Maher.

Kathleen Day, the owner of Katalina’s, said she read the new report and she believes it doesn’t paint the full picture.

“I think as long as we’re following guidelines and there are filters and making sure the air filtration systems and HVAC are top notch,” noted Day.

General Manager Josh Ninke of Lupo in Upper Arlington said with so many new reports and ever-changing data, they’re just doing their best.

“It’s tough,” said Ninke. “I mean, we’re lucky to have the space we have. We’re trying to do everything in our power to make sure people are safe and they feel safe when they dine here.”

So even with new data or information like this, people like Simcic say they’ll continue to go out to eat, but they’ll be mindful of their surroundings.

“At this point, I do what I can to keep myself safe,” noted Simcic. “I wear my mask and I keep my distance.”

Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious disease specialist at Ohio Health, said dining at a restaurant is always a high-risk activity.

“The safest way to be at a restaurant is when you’re sitting down and not up walking around,” Gastaldo said. “What I want to understand to make me feel safe is how crowded is the restaurant going to be, what is the air flow or ventilation like in the restaurant, if possible, can we eat outside? Can we eat outside in an area that’s appropriately social distanced?”

Gastaldo says going to a sports bar may be higher risk as well because there are often people raising their voices which can cause droplets to spread faster and farther. He says the best thing to protect ourselves is wearing our mask.

“The biggest thing we have in our toolbox is wearing a mask,” he said.

The full CDC report can be read below. App users, tap here.