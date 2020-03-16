CDC recommends cancelling or postponing events with 50 people or more for 8 weeks

1  of  2
Officials with the CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

The CDC confirmed Sunday that large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States. The spread comes directly from travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities.

On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered an end to mass gatherings of 100 people or more.

According to the CDC report, examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.

The recommendation does not apply to the day to day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses.

