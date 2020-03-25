CDC: No evidence pets spread COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – -Pet owners have questions as to whether or not COVID-19 can be spread by petting a dog’s fur.

“At this time, we can’t get the virus from them and they can’t get it from us,” said Dr. Vanessa Weidner at the Animal Medical Center in Gahanna. “I think everyone is concerned and on high alert, and its difficult because we don’t know a lot about COVID-19,” she said

To be safe, her office is practicing social distancing from people.

“All appointments are from the outside in,” Weidner explained. “Essentially we contact the owner in the parking lot and bring the pet in without having any physical interaction with the owner if possible.”

She says touching a door knob or a table is more risky than touching a dog’s fur, because it is a porous object.

“Essentially the fur will soak up that, if there is a droplet that has the virus. It will soak that up and we won’t be able to get it,” she said. “It would still have to be wet, we would have to touch it and then touch our face or whatever to get it.”

We reached out the the Ohio Department of Health and they told us, “At this time, there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can spread to people from the skin or fur of pets.”

The department continued saying that it goes by the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) guidelines. Those state, “There is no reason to think that any animals, including shelter pets, in the United States might be a source of COVID-19.”

The CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick and says further studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by COVID-19.

If you are sick and you have to bring your dog to the vet, send someone healthy instead. Weidner says with any virus proper hygiene is key.

“Just always wash your hands, wipe their paws, always pickup after their stools.”

The CDC has an entire web page dedicated you keeping you and your pets healthy during the pandemic. You can find that information here: Animals and Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)