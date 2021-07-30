CDC: Masks recommended for everyone indoors in Columbus, Franklin County

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for Franklin and four of its neighboring counties in central Ohio regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

An updated map Friday from the CDC on its data tracker shows substantial spread of COVID-19 in these counties in central Ohio:

Crawford

Delaware

Fairfield

Fayette

Franklin

Guernsey

Licking

Marion

Ross

The CDC recommends that everyone wear masks indoors in public areas where there are substantial or high community transmission rates of COVID-19. It is a recommendation and not an order or mandate.

Around the state, eight counties show high transmission, none in central Ohio.

The CDC tracks every county in the nation for cases. Counties are ranked and color-coded according to four levels of transmission: low (blue), moderate (yellow), orange (substantial), and red (high).

NBC4 is tracking the data and will post updates as they become available.