COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is back at a point in the COVID-19 pandemic it hadn’t previously seen in quite some time.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) latest update on its map has Franklin County in the yellow, or medium, level.

In addition, the CDC’s map shows about 40 percent of counties across the country are at the same level, and some other central Ohio counties – Delaware, Pickaway, and Madison — have as well.

The levels – green, yellow, and red – are determined by the amount of COVID-19 in the community and hospitalizations.

The health commissioner of Franklin County Public Health said this is a significant concern and a reminder for residents to take precautions.

OhioHealth Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Joseph Gastaldo said this increase is caused by a new variant that spreads easier and by COVID fatigue.

“What’s different this time around, though, is even though there’s a lot of COVID in the community, we are not seeing that in the hospital,” he said. “Yes, in OhioHealth and the state of Ohio, there are more COVID hospitalizations, but it’s nowhere near what it was this past winter during the omicron surge.”