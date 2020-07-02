CCS parents split on Gov. DeWine’s guidelines to reopen schools

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two days after Columbus City Schools released its recommendations to safely reopen schools, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine placed an emphasis on kids returning to school and not learning from home.

“It is important to get kids physically back in school,” said Governor DeWine during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing.

Two parents who spoke to NBC4 about the recommendations from CCS gave their take on what the governor had to say.

“I don’t feel like I can feel comfortable one way or the other,” said Melissa Thobe.

Thobe explained she is thankful that hygiene and health are at the top of the state’s priorities and added she wants to hear more.

“One of the things I was hoping to see was a requirement for temperature checks,” said Thobe. “It’s very frustrating as a parent. I feel that small step could just mean so much assurance that your children are safe.”

Temperature checks are also not in the plans for Columbus City Schools right now.

Thobe says she’s still worried about the impact on working families and single parents who may have to stay home with a child who is participating in remote learning.

Tricia Porostosky does not have many concerns.

“I think the district did a great job at anticipating what the governor was going to say,” said Porostosky.

She added that she believes the district is good enough to handle most issues.

One thing that she worries about is the $100 million price tag CCS superintendent and CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon says the district will need to accommodate for the changes due to the pandemic.

“My only concerns are in the funding areas,” said Porostosky. “We’ve had times where we’ve run out of paper towels. We cannot run out of paper towels.”

Governor DeWine did admit that he wanted to leave most of the decision making on the local level.

Columbus City Schools will tweak its recommendations in the coming days and weeks based on information from health officials.

Dr. Dixon released the following statement following Gov. DeWine’s guidelines and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther’s mandate to wear masks in public:

Our first priority always is helping to ensure the health and safety of our students, their families, our teachers and staff, and the entire community. As we continue to navigate the unchartered waters of this world pandemic, all of us must work together and collaborate to stop the spread of COVID-19. We appreciate the mayor’s leadership and actions to work to protect everyone in our community. Our District policies and procedures will follow the recommended guidelines from local and state health experts, as well as follow the mayor’s health orders during this ongoing pandemic. Our Reopening Task Force will review the Governor’s recommendations and guidelines released today. We will adjust our initial reopening plans as needed, and begin to provide updated information to our CCS families, teachers and staff.” Dr. Talisa Dixon, CCS Superintendent and CEO