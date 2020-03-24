Catholics hearing a unique message during Lent due to coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Catholics here in Ohio are hearing a message unlike any other ever given during the Lenten season.

They are being told to stay away from church.

NBC 4’s Colleen Marshall spent some time Tuesday talking to Bishop Robert Brennan about the drastic steps taken by the church in the midst of a global pandemic.

No one could have imagined during the holiest of all seasons for Christians around the world that churches would be closing their doors.

Brennan said all the bishops throughout Ohio happened to be together last week for a previously scheduled meeting.

They talked with the governor about all the restrictions the state was putting in place, but they were unsure what to do, until one of the bishops said we cannot put our people in danger.

That led to the decision to close all churches until further notice.

It is not lost on him that people cannot gather for mass during the holy Lenten season.