Licking County hit hard by flooding, some Heath residents told to evacuate
Catholic churches in Ohio close to fight spread of coronavirus

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Bishop of Columbus has announced all Catholic church buildings will be closed for the foreseeable future to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Most Rev. Robert J. Brennan made the announcement Friday that all churches and other parish buildings are closed to the public.

On Monday, the church canceled all public masses.

Bishop Brennan’s statement reads, in full:

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ:

I reach out to you once again as part of our best effort to keep you informed regarding changes in our practices as the severity of the Coronavirus pandemic increases in our community.

After further discussions with our pastors, it has become apparent that the most recent restrictions and necessary precautions mandated by the State of Ohio, regarding public spaces makes it impossible for our churches to meet those standards for the safety of others. As much as I am pained by doing so, and as much as we have all tried, we simply cannot allow access to our churches or other parish buildings.

Again, as I’ve mentioned, I ask all the faithful in the Diocese to please make every effort to stay home, especially those among us with any elevated risk of infection. Please continue to practice “social distancing” for the safety of all, and continue to pray for those impacted and those who work and place themselves at risk to help us.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Reverend Robert J. Brennan
Bishop of Columbus

