CAPA suspending all performances due to DeWine’s order during coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts has announced it is suspending all performances due to Gov. Mike DeWine’s executive order prohibiting crowds larger than 100 people due to the coronavirus outbreak.

CAPA is suspending all events and performances at the Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre, Lincoln Theatre, McCoy Center for the Arts, and Riffe Center Theatre Complex through at least April 5, according to its website.

CAPA said it is working with artists and performers to determine which events can be rescheduled and which need to be canceled.

“We appreciate the leadership of our public officials and will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation as it evolves. The health and well-being of patrons, artists, volunteers, and staff must be our highest priority,” CAPA wrote on its website.

CAPA said patrons will be contacted via their point of purchase — either Ticketmaster or CBUSArts — with information on refunds, exchanges, or reschedulings.

Click here for a listing of the postponed events.

There are 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ohio as of Friday, March 13.

Get updated numbers and live press conferences every day at 2 p.m. here on our coronavirus in Ohio page. Download the free NBC4 app to get the first alerts as new cases are confirmed.

