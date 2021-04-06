Canal Winchester school district offering COVID vaccine to students 16 and older

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Canal Winchester Local Schools is offering 400 students 16-years-old and older the chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The doses will be administered at Canal Winchester High School during the school day on Friday, April 23, with the second dose scheduled for Friday, May 14.

According to the district, on the day of the vaccine, students will check in, stand in line to receive the vaccine, get the shot, wait 15 minutes, then return to class.

All students must have a consent form filled out by a parent or legal guardian. The form must be filled out and returned to the school by Tuesday, April 20.

For more information on the district’s vaccination plan, click here.