Canal Winchester mother recovers from COVID-19, warns others as school plans are formed

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio mother who survived COVID-19 is sharing her story because she wants people to take the virus seriously, especially as back to school plans are considered and finalized.

Montoyoa Rogers is a single mother with two kids.

She didn’t have underlying health conditions, but still had to go to the hospital twice – once after fainting, the other a few days after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and woke up having trouble breathing.

Rogers said she’s is relatively healthy and had no other health issues, but one day in late June, she passed out at home and hit her head. Her daughter found her and called 911.

When she got to the hospital, her heart rate dropped to 30 and she then tested positive for the coronavirus.

She went home, but then a few days later, work up and was having a difficult time breathing. When she went back to the hospital, Rogers said she was diagnosed with pneumonia on top of COVID-19.

For three weeks, she couldn’t be with her kids; it was only facetime and visits through the window.

As a parent, Rogers knows the challenges of kids not being in the classroom, but she also wants to remind people, based on her experience, that everyone be kept in mind as back to school decisions are made.

“I don’t want people to believe that it’s just the older population or someone that has underlying health issues,” she said. “It can really impact anyone and you just never know what the severity of that will be.”

She said she is felling better now, but still has to go to the hospital for some follow-up tests.

Her children did not test positive for COVID-19.