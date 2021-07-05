Canada, U.S. are easing pandemic border-crossing restrictions

FILE — Canadians Stephanie Frizzell, far right, and her daughter, Shelby Dubois, second from right, move in for a big air hug with their American relatives, Christian Gervais, far left, Sherie Frizzell, second from left, and Caitlin Davis, third from left, after a visit at the U.S.-Canadian border of Stanstead, Quebec and Derby Line, Vt., in this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo. Since shortly after the border closed in March 2020, people from both countries traveled to Derby Line, and Stanstead, to hold impromptu family reunions from their own side of the border on a residential street. It’s high summer along the border between the United States and Canada and people on both sides are wondering when the two governments will ease border-crossing restrictions imposed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

TORONTO (AP) — Pandemic restrictions on travel between Canada and the U.S. began to loosen Monday for some Canadians, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says plans to totally reopen the border will be announced over the next few weeks.

Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have had a full dose of a coronavirus vaccine approved for use in Canada can skip a 14-day quarantine that has been a requirement since March 2020.

Eligible air travelers also no longer have to spend their first three days in the country at a government-approved hotel.

Restrictions barring all non-essential trips between Canada and the United States, including tourism, will remain in place until at least July 21.