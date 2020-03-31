Can you catch coronavirus a second time? How a doctor answers this question

(NBC) —NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt is working to answer questions so many of you have about the coronavirus.

NBC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. John Torres addresses whether or not you can catch coronavirus a second time.

Torres points out, “A lot of viewers are asking the question, ‘If I get coronavirus and then recover, will I get it another time?’ The answer seems to be no, you are protected from coronavirus at least for some time.”

Torres goes on to explain, “When you get coronavirus, your body develops antibodies to fight it off. Once it goes away, those antibodies stick around and they help you from getting it a second time.”

Torres also brings up the point that this virus is so new, and the medical community is not sure how long those antibodies will protect you.

“Most experts are saying at least a year, if not longer, you’ll have protection from getting coronavirus again,” adds Torres.