Bring history home: Ohio History Connection offering free online lessons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — You can now explore Ohio’s history without stepping foot inside a museum. To help families learning from home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Ohio History Connection is offering free online resources.

“Often when we think of history, we think of cracking a textbook and listening to someone recite dates and names that don’t have a lot of meaning to them,” said Emmy Beach, spokesperson for the Ohio History Connection.

The online “Learn at Home” content is trying to defy stereotypes about dry lectures and boring textbooks. Instead, researchers, curators, and other experts have designed lesson plans with videos, interactive worksheets, and other activities.

“Parents can rely on these and know that these have been created directly by the experts of Ohio’s history,” Beach said.

The website offers options for different grade levels from kindergarten to adult, with coloring sheets and simple topic videos for younger children, to more involved interviews and demonstrations for older students. They cover everything from women’s suffrage, famous athletes and folk crafts to archaeology, natural history, and flesh-eating beetles.

“Even though you can’t take time within our museums right now, you can still rely on our collections, you can rely on our curators to bring that content to you at home,” Beach explained.

All of the lessons are offered free of charge right here.