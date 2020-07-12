BrewDog brewery closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The DogTap Columbus brewery operated by BrewDog has closed for the day after an employee tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a post on the DogTap Columbus Facebook page, the brewery will be closed until 3 p.m. Sunday for a deep cleaning and to work with employees who may be impacted by the diagnosis.

DogTap said the infected employee last worked at the brewery on July 7 and had limited exposure to guests and other employees.

The brewery said it was made aware of the diagnosis Saturday afternoon.

“All crew in which they (the patient) had come into contact with have been removed from the schedule for quarantine for the next two weeks — and of course will be compensated,” the brewery posted.

The brewery posted it conducts nightly deep cleaning of the premises and sanitizes all high-touch areas every 15 minutes, which it has been doing since it reopened on May 15.