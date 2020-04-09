Breathing exercises touted as way to overcome COVID-19 respiratory symptoms

NBC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. John Torres with a new report about breathing exercises that are being touted as a helpful activity for people suffering from coronavirus.

“Harry Potter author, JK Rowling, says breathing exercises helped her overcome respiratory symptoms she thinks may have been early signs of COVID-19,” Torres says.

Torres notes the video below, which now has millions of views thanks to Rowling’s retweet, showing a UK doctor demonstrating the breathing technique.

Hello, here is the Queen’s Hospital Doctor’s #COVID19 advice, now with captions / subtitles. Please can you share @jk_rowling and all. https://t.co/cPyJX0ALtj via @YouTube — Joshua Pharo (@joshuapharo) April 6, 2020

Dr. Torrors says that he spoke with the American Lung Association and the group confirms there is some science behind the claims.

“The idea is to inhale deeply to get air into the lower parts of the lungs and then cough to break up congestion that builds up in your airways. These exercises may be helpful to alleviate chest pressure or break up mucus from coronavirus,” explains Torres.

However, Torres goes on to caution, “It’s not going to prevent you from getting sick — and if you are, it’s not something you want to do in the later stages of the disease, especially if you are experiencing shortness of breath.”

His final analysis is that these breathing exercises, “couldn’t hurt and make may you feel better. But be careful since they could make you feel dizzy.”