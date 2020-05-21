Bowling alleys, mini-golf facilities can reopen May 26

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – With the reopening of gyms and leagues for low-contact sports set for May 26, the state is now allowing bowling alleys and mini-golf/batting cage facilities to reopen on that date as well.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted made the announcement Thursday during a coronavirus briefing at the Ohio statehouse.

In order to reopen, mini-golf facilities must follow the same guidelines as golf courses, which include social distancing, not gathering in groups, among other guidelines.

The guidelines for bowling alleys will be posted to the Ohio coronavirus website by Friday, Husted said.