Breaking News
2020 Ohio State Fair canceled
Live Now
Gov. DeWine, ODH Director Dr. Acton provide update on coronavirus in Ohio

Bowling alleys, mini-golf facilities can reopen May 26

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – With the reopening of gyms and leagues for low-contact sports set for May 26, the state is now allowing bowling alleys and mini-golf/batting cage facilities to reopen on that date as well.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted made the announcement Thursday during a coronavirus briefing at the Ohio statehouse.

In order to reopen, mini-golf facilities must follow the same guidelines as golf courses, which include social distancing, not gathering in groups, among other guidelines.

The guidelines for bowling alleys will be posted to the Ohio coronavirus website by Friday, Husted said.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools