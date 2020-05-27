Bowling alley reopens with guidelines in place

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Bowling alleys are back open for the first time in months Tuesday after the stay at home order shut them down.​

Columbus Square Bowling Palace owner George Hadler said he isn’t cutting any corners when it comes to his customers’ safety. He said no customers are allowed where the bowling balls are kept, a glass barrier placed between the balls and the customers.

“The governor shut us down, but we already started preparing,” Hadler said. “Myself, being a senior citizen, I was coming from a Florida vacation when it got serious, and started to break out. It didn’t take a genius to figure out we better be prepared for it.”

In addition to keeping the equipment clean for customers, the bowling alley also has rope to block off every other lane to keep customers six feet apart​.

“The biggest thing is the partitions we put down on the lanes so we could use every other lane,” Hadler said. “Then we created these little ropes to create social distancing.”

​They also placed signage that reminds people to say six feet from each other and arrows on the ground to show them where they are allowed to walk in the building.​

There are 64 lanes total, but only 32 are up and running.