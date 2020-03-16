Blue Jackets to pay arena workers sidelined by suspension of NHL season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets organization says it will pay hourly game-day employees, even though the season is on hold.

The team says it will pay those workers for regular season games which may not be played. The team’s human resources department is contacting the affected employees.

The Blue Jackets say the goal is still to finish the regular season at some point and award the Stanley Cup.

All club and arena employees that can work from home are now doing so until further notice. Employees still in the office are taking steps to reduce contact with others.

Players, coaches and personnel who have been regularly in contact with players are being encouraged to self-quarantine until March 27. Team personnel are permitted to leave Columbus to go to their homes in other locations but are expected to self-quarantine at that location if they do so. To date, no Blue Jackets personnel have exhibited any signs of COVID-19.