1  of  2
Breaking News
Judge rejects proposal to delay Ohio primary election Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases
1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Oriental Martial Arts SourcePoint

Blue Jackets to pay arena workers sidelined by suspension of NHL season

Coronavirus

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets organization says it will pay hourly game-day employees, even though the season is on hold.

The team says it will pay those workers for regular season games which may not be played. The team’s human resources department is contacting the affected employees.

The Blue Jackets say the goal is still to finish the regular season at some point and award the Stanley Cup.

All club and arena employees that can work from home are now doing so until further notice. Employees still in the office are taking steps to reduce contact with others.

Players, coaches and personnel who have been regularly in contact with players are being encouraged to self-quarantine until March 27. Team personnel are permitted to leave Columbus to go to their homes in other locations but are expected to self-quarantine at that location if they do so. To date, no Blue Jackets personnel have exhibited any signs of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools