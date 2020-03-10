Blue Jackets allowing fans to games despite DeWine’s coronavirus recommendations

COLUMBUS, OH – MAY 6: Brandon Dubinsky #17 of the Columbus Blue Jackets warms up before taking on the Boston Bruins in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 6, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Tuesday that despite the governor’s call for limiting attendance at sporting events, they will play two scheduled games this week as planned while not limiting spectators.

“We have been in contact with the National Hockey League and, given the facts before us, it has been determined that our scheduled games, including this Thursday vs. Pittsburgh and Saturday vs. Nashville, will go on as scheduled and be open to ticketed fans that wish to attend,” the Blue Jackets announced in a statement.

Gov. Mike DeWine called on sports teams in the state at every level — professional, college and high school — to limit spectators due to concerns regarding the COVID 19-coronavirus.

The Blue Jackets’ statement goes on to say several additional steps have been taken to help prevent the spread of the disease, including a thorough cleaning throughout all areas of the arena and an increase in hand sanitizer dispensers.

The team recommends people at high risk for contracting the disease, including the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, avoid large public gatherings.

As of Tuesday, there are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the state with 15 people currently under investigation. Fourteen people have tested negative.