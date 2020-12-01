Business owners start coalition to slow the spread, encourage employees

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — On Tuesday a group of Ohio business owners announced the Coalition to Stop the Spread. The initiative hopes employees become advocates for safety during this pandemic.

“This is not an initiative led by CEOs. Instead, we are asking our employees to lead, because individual responsibility at the grass roots level is the only way to get COVID-19 under control,” said Tanny Crane, President and CEO of Crane Group.

The group led by the Ohio Business Roundtable recognizes too many people have gotten sick, died, or lost their business during the pandemic. The group is concerned with the recent rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

“People who are more cavalier about this and are not wearing their masks they are really putting not only themselves at risk, but their whole family,” said Hayley Deeter, Owner and CEO of Hayley Gallery.

To try and stop the spread of the virus, businesses are asking their employees to “model and encourage” safety by wearing masks at work and outside of work, avoiding social gatherings and reconsidering plans for indoor gatherings over the holidays.

“I encourage every employer to rally their troops and send this positive message about how much you can do to save your fellow Ohioan by just being smart about the choices you’re making,” said Deeter.

The coalition is planning a campaign in the following weeks that will focus on stopping the spread, and show the health and economic risk if Ohio as a whole does not.