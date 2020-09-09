Bishop Hartley reopens with social distancing guidelines

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Students and parents have mixed emotions as school is now back in session for some students at Bishop Hartley High School. Students are categorized into two groups as they adapt to hybrid learning.

“One group comes in every Tuesday and Thursday and the other group comes in Wednesday and Friday, and they rotate on Mondays,” said Assistant Principal Christopher Kowalski.

This effort is to keep the 700 students at Bishop Harley High School safe.

“Each classroom has about 16 students because of the spacing principles,” said Kowalski.

Some students have opted for full remote learning.

“We put a lot of time and effort into our plan,” said Kowalski.

Freshman Cassidy Smith explained that the school requires every student to wear a mask and sanitize their hands the moment they step through the doors. Students have been instructed to go directly to their classrooms.

“I went to class immediately without talking to my friends,” she said.

Kowalski explained students are no longer using locker and must keep personal belongings with them. In classrooms that have extra seats, students are required to sit every other table apart to keep their distance. A six-feet-apart rule must be followed during lunch and designated barriers will be used.

“Just to help students understand this is where I stand in line, this is how far apart we have to be when we’re in line, and there’s a lot of cleaning and protocols that would happen in between every lunch,” said Kowalski.

On Thursday the second half of students will move to a hybrid mode of learning, as teachers welcome the other students into the classroom.