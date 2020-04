Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PENNSYLVANIA (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Bill Cosby won’t be getting out of prison before he serves his time.

That’s despite a reprieve for some Pennsylvania inmates who are at risk of COVID-19.

Cosby is 82 years old. As a sex offender, he’s not eligible for the reprieve.

That’s what a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Justice told USA Today.

Cosby is serving a 3-to-10-year sentence in a state prison near Philadelphia for a sexual assault conviction.