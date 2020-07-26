Big Walnut holds in-person graduation despite Delaware County’s COVID-19 status

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – Big Walnut High School held an in-person graduation ceremony for more than 300 graduates Saturday.

The school went through with the ceremony despite Delaware County being classified as Level 3 by the Ohio Public Advisory System, meaning there is very high exposure and spread of COVID-19 in the county.

Chairs were lined up on the football field six feet apart and staff, faculty, and families looked on from the stands, also socially distanced.

The school held a drive-thru ceremony for those students who did not wish to participate in the ceremony.

