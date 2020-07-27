Bexley suspends football workouts after athlete tests positive for COVID-19

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Bexley High School football team is suspending its workouts after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The school announced in a letter from the Bexley High School Athletics Administration to the families of football players that summer workouts will be suspended until further notice.

The school is performing contact tracing to determine the level of exposure to the virus, the letter states.

“Again, this is to err on the side of caution as we work through timelines and possible exposures,” the letter states.