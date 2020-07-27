Bexley suspends football workouts after athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bexley head football coach Mike Golden.

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

NBC4 Jobs

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Bexley High School football team is suspending its workouts after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The school announced in a letter from the Bexley High School Athletics Administration to the families of football players that summer workouts will be suspended until further notice.

The school is performing contact tracing to determine the level of exposure to the virus, the letter states.

“Again, this is to err on the side of caution as we work through timelines and possible exposures,” the letter states.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Football Friday Nite Videos

Local players sign National Letters of Intent

Pickerington Central tops Elder, wins second state title

Licking Valley state championship preview

Pickerington Central state title preview

Pickerington Central state championship preview

Football Friday Nite: Final Four edition

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE: East Knox vs. Springfield

Central Ohio shoppers say Black Friday is part of their Thanksgiving tradition

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Bishop Hartley vs Jonathan Alder

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Groveport vs Pickerington Central

Groveport-Pick Central compete for region title

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE: PLAYOFFS WEEK 2 Pt. 2

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2 Pt. 1

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Jackson at Jonathan Alder

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Trimble at Springfield Local

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFF WEEK 2: William Henry Harrison at St. Francis DeSales

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Dublin Jerome at Springfield

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Covington at Southeastern

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Walnut Ridge at La Salle

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools