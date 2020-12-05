Bexley City Schools moving to remote learning through Dec. 18

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Bexley City Schools announced Friday that it would move to remote learning for the next two weeks.

The district announced that remote learning would begin for all schools starting Monday, Dec. 7, and last through Friday, Dec. 18.

“This was a difficult but necessary decision,” said Marlee Snowdon, Bexley City Schools Board of Education President, in a statement. “We continue to keep our students first. Our students need more consistency with their teachers and right now that’s not happening because of high rates of staff absences. Under these conditions, remote learning can actually provide more time with teachers for many students than our hybrid model.”

In the statement, the district said the move to remote learning was due to staff absences, not transmission of the disease within the school buildings.

The district praised staff and students for following the guidelines while in school, adding, “we are not seeing evidence of cases being acquired or transmitted in the classroom.”

Over the next few weeks, the board will hear recommendations about new hybrid learning models.

The full statement from the district is below.