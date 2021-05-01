Beatty encourages people get COVID-19 vaccinations at walk-in clinics

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A thousand COVID-19 shots were distributed on Saturday in efforts to get more people vaccinated.

The Columbus Urban League vaccinated people from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. and at New Salem Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty made an appearance as part of Ohio’s Third Congressional District vaccination week.

After months of hard work, she emphasized how many vaccine sites will be transitioning into walk-in appointments, like the one Saturday, in efforts to target Columbus’ Black and brown communities who have been impacted the most by the coronavirus.

“Look at the death rate, approaching 600,000 people from dying,” Beatty said. “When you look at the number of Black people at all ages dying…and you compare that to getting vaccinated, those death rates aren’t there.”

She also mentioned that on Sunday and Monday, people will have the chance to roll up their sleeve and do their part in getting vaccinated.

“You can walk up, you can drive up, we’re going to be over at the fairgrounds where people are driving up every day,” Beatty said. “We’re going to do a tele-town hall there because it’s important to make it accessible.”

On Sunday people can get vaccinated for both appointments and walk-ins at Columbus Urban League from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and at New Salem Baptist Church from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be walkup vaccinations at the Ohio State Fairgrounds on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.