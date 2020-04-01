Battling addiction during the coronavirus shutdown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Staying physically healthy is key right now but health leaders are reminding Ohio families to take care of their mental health, especially those battling addiction.

That’s the message from state leaders Tuesday.

Speaking from the statehouse, health leaders called on families in Ohio to look after their emotional health and reach out to those in need like those in recovery or battling addiction

The director of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services in Ohio says the stress of this could lead people to relapse.

They advise people to stay in touch with their addiction counselors, while adding 12 step or smart recovery meetings can be a lifeline and many are offering virtual meetings right now from online recovery coaching to online mediation.

“All of these things are available, they might be different than what you’re used to, seeing people in person, but they’re effective and we urge you to use them,” said Lori Criss, director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Service.

For the family and friends of those fighting addiction, health leaders say reach out to them during times like this, and for anyone feeling stressed to try and remember to take it one day at a time.