Battelle, Jobs Ohio team up to make N95 mask decontamination free for health care facilities

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Jobs Ohio and Battelle are teaming up to make the sanitization of N95 surgical masks free to all hospitals, nursing homes, and other medical facilities for the next two weeks.

According to Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, this will make the sanitized masks available quicker for those facilites.

“We want to get those in there,” Husted said. “We need to get the supply chain going on this. It’s really going to help populate our critical care situation with decontaminated masks.”

Husted said that even if healthcare providers can get masks, they run about $4-$6 each.

“We know a lot of the providers are really struggling with the finances involved with this,” he said.

Husted said healthcare providers should go to the Battelle website to let them know what the provider wants and when they are going to deliver the masks for decontamination.

Battelle received FDA approval last Sunday to move forward with technology that will allow the company to sanitize up to 80,000 N95 surgical masks per machine per day. Two machines are currently operating in central Ohio, with other machines shipped to New York City, Washington D.C., and Washington state.