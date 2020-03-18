Barbershops, beauty salons, tattoo parlors among businesses ordered to close in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –Governor Mike DeWine has ordered several business types in Ohio to close, including barbershops, beauty salons and tattoo parlors.

DeWine’s order came during his daily news conference, Wednesday, where he provided updated information about the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Among those ordered closed were hair and nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, spas, and other similar businesses.

DeWine said the businesses will be ordered closed at the end of the day.

Gov. Mike DeWine also stated that businesses in Ohio should immediately begin taking the temperature of every single employee, every day before they come to work.

It was announced that 88 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Ohio.