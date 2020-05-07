Barbershops and salons set to reopen with new guidelines, some concern for safety

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– It’s time to make your appointment because barbershops and salons are set to reopen on May 15.

Governor Mike DeWine made that announcement Thursday which will bring some much-needed relief to many barbers stylist, but there is still some concern.

“It’s a risk some barbers and stylists are willing to take because they need to support themselves and their families. They’ve gone nearly two months with no paycheck, but one stylist, Rebecca Bails, is asking is it worth it.

“As hairstylist we’re very knowledgeable about sanitation, but we’re going to be taking extra measures to make sure that things are even safer. because we’re all scared, said Bails.

She posted a lengthy message on her Facebook page letting her customers know of the new guidelines she’s requiring them to follow in order to get their hair cut and styled.

She is questioning when that will happen for her.

NBC4 asked is she was going to open when Governor Mike DeWine made that call.

“No, I’m not sure, “said Bails.

She believes it comes down to a critical choice for many with families.

“Risk your life or risk you livelihood.”

A risk Governor Mike DeWine is balancing as the state reopens and is why he’s got help from industry professionals.

“We had barbers we had hairstylist, who wrote these recommendations who came up with the best practices,” said DeWine during his Thursday press briefing.

Some of those recommendations include, customers can only make an appointment to be seen so no walk-in. Barbers and stylists will wear a mask and could ask customers to do the same. Also shops will only allow one customer inside at a time, but if you have children only one parent can be with that child to keep a safe social distance from each other.

Bails said she will have additional policies for her customers such as no bags or purses inside, no cash payments, and she won’t use her hairdryer.

“The nature of the virus, you don’t want to potentially spread it in the air more with our hairdryers,” said Bails.

She may also have to increase her prices to accommodate for the buying extra hand sanitizer and mask she needs among other items.

“I’ve found some things, whether or not I’ll be able to keep them in stock regularly is on going.”

Bails said many of her services will cause her to be close to customers for more than 30 minutes which is something she’s worried about even with a mask covering her face.