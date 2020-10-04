Attorney General William Barr to self-quarantine

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 26: Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway (C) and Attorney General William Barr (R) talk with guests in the Rose Gardn after President Donald Trump introduced 7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 48, as his nominee to the Supreme Court at the White House September 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHIINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Attorney General William Barr will self-quarantine out of caution after President Donald Trump and several other lawmakers and aides tested positive for the coronavirus.

Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec said Sunday that Barr has had four COVID-19 tests since Friday, and all have come back negative. She says he will self-quarantine for several days out of an abundance of caution.

Barr attended one meeting at Justice Department headquarters on Friday and stayed home during the weekend, except to be tested. He plans to remain home for several days.

Barr attended the White House event for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett last weekend and was seen on video having a conversation with former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, who has tested positive for coronavirus. Neither was wearing a mask.

