Athens, Delaware, Licking, Union counties added to Level 3 of Ohio’s COVID-19 Health Advisory Alert System

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Four more Central Ohio counties have been added to the list those at a Level 3 on Ohio’s COVID-19 Health Advisory Alert System.

Those in Athens, Delaware, Licking, and Union counties will now be mandated to wear masks alongside those in Franklin, Fairfield, and Pickaway counties. Nearly one third of Central Ohio counties are classified at a Level 3. No counties are classified at Level 4. Athens County is marked as approaching Level 4.

In Delaware County, they are seeing a “surge” in cases and people going to their doctors with virus symptoms have doubled. Licking County is also in a similar situation, Governor Mike DeWine said Thursday.

Governor DeWine also stated in several counties, they are linking cases back to travel to places like Florida and Arizona.

The governor added that 60% of the state is now living under a mask order.

Here is a look at the map:

19 Counties now at a Level three

Athens county is now approaching a Level four @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/7MqeSv61s2 — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) July 16, 2020

On Tuesday, July 7, Gov. DeWine issued a mandatory mask order for Ohio counties in levels 3 and 4 of the state’s Public Health Advisory System.

The alert system consists of four levels that provide Ohioans with guidance as to the severity of the problem in the counties in which they live.

The levels are determined by seven data indicators:

New cases per capita Sustained increase in new cases Proportion of cases that are not congregated cases Sustained increase in emergency room visits Sustained increase in outpatient visits Sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions Intensive care unit bed occupancy

Alert Level One:

County has triggered zero or one of the indicators

Active exposure and spread

Follow all current health orders

Alert Level Two:

County has triggered two or three of the indicators

Increased exposure and spread

Exercise high degree of caution

Follow all current health orders

Alert Level Three:

County has triggered four or five of the indicators

Very high exposure and spread

Limit activities as much as possible

Follow all current health orders

Alert Level Four:

County has triggered six or seven of the indicators

Severe exposure and spread

Only leave home for supplies and services

Follow all current health orders